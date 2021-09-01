Church Briefs: Sept. 3

Redeemer Lutheran Church worships Sunday, Sept. 5, at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.(Communion weekly). Join us as Rev. Dr. Nathan Kuhlman continue a series, Road Trip: Summer Adventure, with the message: No Place Like Home (Luke 15:11-32). Series description: Family vacations are filled with memories, seeing sights, eating delicious food, connecting deeper with family and friends, and learning lessons about yourself. Whether our destination is across the continent or the next town over, there is an adventure awaiting. What can the world teach us about God? Quite a bit! This summer we will travel to famous places around the globe to illustrate the eternal truths about following Jesus. Are you ready? Join us as we explore God’s Word in the world around us! Where will we go next?