Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

54 percent in new poll say abortion should be legal in 'all or most cases'

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bfXAy_0bjarebE00
© Getty Images

Fifty-four percent of Americans believe that abortion should be legal in all or most cases, according to a recent NBC poll.

The poll found significant majorities in a number of demographics that favor of abortion being legal, including women at 59 percent, whites with college degrees at 60 percent, Latinos at 63 percent, Americans between the ages of 18-34 at 65 percent, and those living in urban areas at 65 percent.

Groups that came down significantly on the side of making abortion illegal included evangelicals at 70 percent, those living in rural areas at 63 percent and Southerners at 52 percent.

NBC notes that the numbers showed that most of the country appears to be in the middle on the issue of abortion, with 23 percent of Americans saying the procedure should be legal "most of the time," and 34 percent saying it should be illegal "with exceptions." Comparatively, 31 percent said abortion should always be legal, and 8 percent said it should always be illegal.

NBC's poll comes as a Texas law banning virtually all abortions after a heartbeat is detected went into effect at midnight Wednesday after the Supreme Court did not move to block it. The legislation, referred to as a "fetal heartbeat bill," allows most private citizens to file lawsuits against abortion providers if they have a suspicion that the provider infringed on the new policy.

It remains unclear if the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade heading into the 2022 and 2024 elections, but there is a question of how legislation restricting abortion will affect Republicans in states like Georgia, Florida and Texas, where Democrats have gained ground in the last few years, NBC notes.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

332K+
Followers
35K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Lawsuits#Abortions#Republicans#Americans#Nbc#Latinos#Groups#Southerners#The Supreme Court#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Texas Statewdrb.com

McConnell comments on Texas abortion law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Supreme Court's latest ruling not to halt a controversial Texas law banning abortions puts the topic front and center in upcoming elections. The Texas heartbeat law is now in effect, but the debate is not over, nor is the political fight. Democrats are warning voters the conservative-leaning Supreme Court will continue to allow protections to be rolled back.
Women's HealthAustin American-Statesman

'Enough is enough': Texas Medical Association opposes new abortion restrictions

Texas' largest medical association is opposing a new state law prohibiting abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, saying in a strongly worded statement the law will "normalize vigilante interference in the patient-physician relationship." Leaders for the Texas Medical Association, which represents more than 55,000 physicians and medical students...
Congress & CourtsBirmingham Star

US Supreme Court Allows Texas Law Banning Most Abortions

The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state to remain in place, after voting 5-4 to deny an emergency request by abortion rights groups to block it from taking effect. An unsigned order from the majority late Wednesday said the challengers did...

Comments / 0

Community Policy