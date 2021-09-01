Damon Albarn releases new ‘Nearer the Fountain’ solo song, “Particles”

Wilson reaches unprecedented success with debut single “My Jesus,”. a Historic No. 1 Song on Radio and Top Christian Song. NASHVILLE, TENN. (AUGUST 31, 2021) Capitol Christian Music Group’s newest singer-songwriter, Anne Wilson, has become the first female solo artist to hit No. 1 with a debut song on the National Christian Airplay chart since the chart’s inception in 2003. This comes as her unprecedented success continues with her debut single, “My Jesus,” topping the radio charts in just 14 weeks after it received an impressive 49 adds out of the box at radio, continuing this week as a multi-week No. 1 song reaching 10M in audience. As Capitol CMG’s most successful debut single from a new artist in more than a decade, the 19-year-old’s “My Jesus” has held the top position for multiple consecutive weeks on the Hot Christian Songs chart, which combines airplay, sales, and streaming data.