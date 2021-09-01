Cancel
Damon Albarn releases new ‘Nearer the Fountain’ solo song, “Particles”

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDamon Albarn has shared a new song called “Particles,” a track off the Gorillaz and Blur frontman’s upcoming solo album, The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows. “Particles” is the closing number off of Nearer the Fountain, and mirrors the album’s opening title track by also including the...

Damon Albarn
