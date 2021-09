Mazda3 Hatchback's turbo option adds some excitement to the lineup

Jeep is finally getting into the three-row SUV space with the revamp of its Wagoneer nameplate. But what's a full-size SUV without a fancy-pants companion? Nothing, which is why Jeep is also resurrecting the Grand Wagoneer. Originally launched in 1962, the Grand Wagoneer is often considered the first true luxury SUV, complete with its iconic woodgrain exterior trim. For 2022, the wood paneling might be gone, but the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer both look to be solid contenders in this big-time segment.