Industry insiders say MSNBC is taking a ”gamble,“ but agree the star primetime host is worth the network’s money. In signing Rachel Maddow to a new deal, MSNBC is effectively paying its biggest primetime star more money to work less. But industry insiders say that Maddow may still be worth an annual salary of $30 million through the 2024 election, as the Daily Beast reported Wednesday, even though she plans to step down from her nightly show for weekly appearances and other special programming.