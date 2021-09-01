Lil Nas X named Trevor Project's Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year

Lil Nas X received The Trevor Project's inaugural Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year Award. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X is being honored by The Trevor Project.

The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth, said in a press release Wednesday that Lil Nas X, 22, received its inaugural Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year Award.

The Trevor Project praised Lil Nas X's openness about struggling with his sexuality and suicidal ideation, his advocacy around mental health issues, and his celebration of his queer identity.

"Thank you so much to The Trevor Project for this award for all they do for the LGBTQ community," Lil Nas X said in a statement. "Discrimination around sexuality and gender identity is still very real, and our community deserves to feel supported and totally free to be themselves."

"I often get messages from fans telling me about their struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts, and it made me realize that this was something bigger than myself," he added. "If using my voice and expressing myself in my music can help even one kid out there who feels alone, then it was all worth it."

Lil Nas X received the award on the first day of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

The "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" singer recently discussed his experience with homophobia in an interview with Variety. He said the COVID-19 pandemic helped him embrace himself and his sexuality, which can be seen in his music.

"Honestly, I believe the pandemic helped me get out of the idea of trying to please everybody, and the idea of 'He's a cool gay person; he's an acceptable gay person,'" the singer said.

"I wanted to be even more authentic in my music and let people into my life. I'm much more confident now -- in my music, myself, my sexuality, the things that I believe that I stand for," he added.

Lil Nas X will release his debut studio album, Montero, this month. The album features "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," "Sun Goes Down" and "Industry Baby."