Over the past week, more than 75,000 new infections were reported in Vietnam, a record high, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. Deaths over the past seven days have also risen to new levels, at 2,542. Unlike in the United States, where more than half the population has been fully vaccinated, the outbreaks of the coronavirus in Vietnam are spreading while only a small portion of its people have received the shots. Only about 2 percent of Vietnam’s population has received the full dosage, the data shows.