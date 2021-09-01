Cancel
Hawaii State

Chloe Mrozak Of Oak Lawn Charged For Having Counterfeit COVID Vaccine Card In Hawaii

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) — If you’re going to present a fake COVID vaccination card, you might want to make sure it’s spelled right. A woman from the southwest suburbs is in a Honolulu jail after being caught with a counterfeit vaccine card. Chloe Mrozak of Oak Lawn arrived Monday, Aug. 23 after uploading the fake vaccine card to avoid Hawaii’s mandatory 10-day quarantine, authorities said.

New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams dead at 54

Michael K. Williams, known for his role on the hit television drama “The Wire,” has died at the age of 54, The New York Post reported. The New York City Police Department confirmed Williams’s death to The Hill. Authorities told the Post that the five-time Emmy-nominated actor was found dead...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
Posted by
Fox News

Human Rights Campaign ousts Alphonso David over Cuomo link

The Human Rights Campaign announced Monday the firing of its president, Alphonso David, after an independent investigation into his reported effort to assist New York's Andrew Cuomo during the former governor's sexual harassment scandal. The investigation started last month and tied to the probe by New York Attorney General Leticia...
LawPosted by
Fox News

South Carolina attorney pushed out of firm day before he was shot

South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh resigned from his law firm after he learned he was being investigated for the misappropriation of millions of dollars the day before he was allegedly shot in the head on a rural road, the New York Times first reported. Murdaugh’s law firm, PMPED, founded by...

