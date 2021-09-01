Chloe Mrozak Of Oak Lawn Charged For Having Counterfeit COVID Vaccine Card In Hawaii
OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) — If you’re going to present a fake COVID vaccination card, you might want to make sure it’s spelled right. A woman from the southwest suburbs is in a Honolulu jail after being caught with a counterfeit vaccine card. Chloe Mrozak of Oak Lawn arrived Monday, Aug. 23 after uploading the fake vaccine card to avoid Hawaii’s mandatory 10-day quarantine, authorities said.chicago.cbslocal.com
Comments / 0