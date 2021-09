Eastside Christian Church invites you to join us this Sunday at 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m. at 16623 State Hwy. 87, Park Rapids. This weekend we are in Week 2 of our series "Be A Light.” In the darkest of days, and through the toughest of times, Jesus calls us to let our light shine. In a world full of hate, you can be a shining light. Your children ages birth through fifth grade are welcome in Kidside during each service. Check out www.eastside.com.