Nearly 8 in 10 K-12 Teachers Say Pandemic Caused Learning Loss

As we start the new academic year, I want to welcome my students refreshed and ready to learn. Instead, I worry about their anxiety that has been building since last winter. As last year's remote and hybrid learning continued, I noticed a drop in attendance, particularly among top-achieving students. They told me the idea of getting out of bed was too much—not because they were lazy, but because they were experiencing depression-like symptoms. Some students were missing my class to attend virtual therapy sessions. In fact, around 15% of my eighth grade math students were seeing a therapist to address school-related anxiety. That is a worrisome number.