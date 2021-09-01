Sailor the dog welcomes lobster mini season divers

Murder hornets, you remember them? Knife-y jaws for slicing the heads from poor unsuspecting bees; voracious appetites; unreasonable length? Asian giant hornets invaded the West Coast in 2019, and since then, they have only expanded their dominion. They crop up in late summer in British Columbia and Washington and wreak havoc on honeybees through the fall. Though murder hornets are not native to North America, it seems like they maybe just live here now, though officials work hard to run them out of the country. On Wednesday, for example, the Washington State Department of Agriculture obliterated a massive, 1,500-hornet nest in Whatcom County, about two miles away from the motherlode they eradicated last October.