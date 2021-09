The Denver Broncos continue to look for ways to upgrade on special teams, claiming former Detroit Lions defensive back Mike Ford off of waivers. Although he wasn’t on our radar (there were far too many players to evaluate for that to really be possible), the Denver Broncos have made another move on the waiver wire to upgrade their special teams unit. They poached defensive back Mike Ford away from the Detroit Lions, a player who is closing in on 500 career special teams snaps through just three NFL seasons.