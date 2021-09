Dear Heloise: I love to do crafty projects, but it seemed as though my crafts were taking over the whole house. It was just too much with all the beads and scraps of this and that everywhere. I finally used an old fishing tackle box to hold all of my beads and labeled it "Beads." I did the same thing for my cross-stitch threads and needles. Now I can just pick up either tackle box and take my hobbies with me while keeping my home neat again. -- Colleen S., Grimes, Iowa.