DES MOINES, Iowa – U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, announced that her annual Roast and Ride will return in 2022 after a two-year hiatus. “We are not doing the roast and ride this year. But I certainly appreciate you all asking about it. We are going to be back next year and 2022 and it’s because of all of you and your great support that makes the roast and ride a great event. So I can’t wait to see you next year,” Ernst said in a video on Twitter.