Man charged in homeless shelter shooting found competent for trial
MADISON, Wis. — The man charged with shooting another man at a men’s homeless shelter earlier this year has been found competent to stand trial. Ronald Stephens is charged with one count of attempted first-degree homicide with a dangerous weapon, according to online court records. During Wednesday’s a court commissioner agreed with the findings from the latest competency report, meaning Stephens’ case can move forward.www.channel3000.com
Comments / 0