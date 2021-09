Current Record: 1-0 This Week’s Opponent: Alexandria (First game this year, They were 4-4 last season) About the Opponent: The Cardinals are a team that was feast or famine last year. In their 4 wins they averages 49 points per game on offense and 7 points allowed on defense. In their 4 losses, they averaged 12 points per game on offense, and 45 points allowed on defense. Any mention of the Cardinals this year has to start with Minnesota Gophers commit Kristen Hoskins. The small, speedy receiver is one of the best in Minnesota. You have to know where he is at all times.