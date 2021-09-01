Marlboro Development Team, Inc. Leases 253,800 Square Foot Speculative Building to Harbor Freight Tools in Dillon County, SC
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Marlboro Development Team, Inc. (MDT) is pleased to announce they have secured a long-term lease with Harbor Freight Tools on a new 253,800 square foot Class A industrial development located at 791 W. Fairfield Road in the I-95 Megasite in Dillon County, SC. Scheduled for completion in November 2021 and located on a 68-acre site within the park, the facility will serve as a critical need reverse logistics center for Harbor Freight.www.timesunion.com
