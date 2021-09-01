'Red Glow Fridays' at UA declared during 150 year celebration

Beginning Sept. 3, Red Glow Friday will be celebrated every Friday at the University of Arkansas (UA) during the University's 150th year celebration.

All students, faculty, staff and alumni are encouraged to wear red apparel featuring the Razorback logo.

Charles Robinson, UA Interim Chancellor, made the proclamation in an effort to showcase Razorback pride and spirit.

According to a UA article , the term Red Glow Friday represents the tradition of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium turning red on Friday nights before home football games, a tradition that was started in 2014.

“The football season is fast approaching!” Robinson said. “The Razorbacks will kick off their second season under Coach Sam Pittman this Saturday in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium against the Rice Owls. I am excited to see the energy and enthusiasm that the season brings to Razorback fans and the campus itself. While the football stadium will be glowing for home games only, hopefully Red Glow Friday will take on new meaning on Fridays throughout the UA's 150th year celebration.”

The UA Alumni Association will light the Toller Bell Tower red every Friday as part of the celebration.

“The energy on campus is electric, and students cannot wait for the first home game this weekend,” Associated Student Government President Coleman Warren said. “As we look toward the future of our university and state after 150 years, uniting as a Razorback community is essential. Red Glow Friday will symbolize a moment of growth, excitement and commonality among students, and I look forward to participating alongside my fellow Razorbacks!”

“Nothing unites our campus and state in a more visible way than the Arkansas Razorbacks,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “Red Glow Friday is a great way to build community and celebrate the great tradition of the UA. I encourage fans to wear their red with Razorback pride throughout the coming year.”

Students can secure a seat in the Trough student section for every Razorback football game this year by purchasing a Student Access Pass and Collegiate Membership for $115. The pass provides access to available student seating for all home, regular season football, men’s basketball and baseball games.

To purchase a Student Access Pass, click here .

