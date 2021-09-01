Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sam Pittman

'Red Glow Fridays' at UA declared during 150 year celebration

Posted by 
5NEWS
5NEWS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ytTb0_0bjao6lG00

Beginning Sept. 3, Red Glow Friday will be celebrated every Friday at the University of Arkansas (UA) during the University's 150th year celebration.

All students, faculty, staff and alumni are encouraged to wear red apparel featuring the Razorback logo.

Charles Robinson, UA Interim Chancellor, made the proclamation in an effort to showcase Razorback pride and spirit.

According to a UA article , the term Red Glow Friday represents the tradition of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium turning red on Friday nights before home football games, a tradition that was started in 2014.

“The football season is fast approaching!” Robinson said. “The Razorbacks will kick off their second season under Coach Sam Pittman this Saturday in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium against the Rice Owls. I am excited to see the energy and enthusiasm that the season brings to Razorback fans and the campus itself. While the football stadium will be glowing for home games only, hopefully Red Glow Friday will take on new meaning on Fridays throughout the UA's 150th year celebration.”

The UA Alumni Association will light the Toller Bell Tower red every Friday as part of the celebration.

“The energy on campus is electric, and students cannot wait for the first home game this weekend,” Associated Student Government President Coleman Warren said. “As we look toward the future of our university and state after 150 years, uniting as a Razorback community is essential. Red Glow Friday will symbolize a moment of growth, excitement and commonality among students, and I look forward to participating alongside my fellow Razorbacks!”

“Nothing unites our campus and state in a more visible way than the Arkansas Razorbacks,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “Red Glow Friday is a great way to build community and celebrate the great tradition of the UA. I encourage fans to wear their red with Razorback pride throughout the coming year.”

Students can secure a seat in the Trough student section for every Razorback football game this year by purchasing a Student Access Pass and Collegiate Membership for $115. The pass provides access to available student seating for all home, regular season football, men’s basketball and baseball games.

To purchase a Student Access Pass, click here .

WATCH: Arkansas COVID-19 Update: 8-31-21

Comments / 0

5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Athletics#Baseball Games#Red Glow Fridays#Red Glow#Ua Interim#The Ua Alumni Association#Trough#Collegiate Membership
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pittman
Related
Fayetteville, ARarkansasrazorbacks.com

Red Glow Friday Proclaimed for Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – In an effort to showcase campus-wide pride and Razorback spirit, University of Arkansas Interim Chancellor Charles Robinson has proclaimed that every Friday during the institution’s 150th year celebration will be Red Glow Friday. All students, faculty, staff and alumni are encouraged to wear red apparel featuring the...
Footballnwahomepage.com

WPS: Red Glow Friday & All the Ways to Enjoy the Game!

The return of Razorback Football is officially here!. Watch as Elvis Moya, Associate Athletic Director – Community Relations & Fan Engagement at the University of Arkansas joins Good Day NWA with details on “Red Glow Friday.” Plus, Pig Trail Nations Tera Talmadge breaks down the match up against the Rice Owls.
Alabama State247Sports

BOL Game Day Preview: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 14 Miami

No. 1 Alabama will begin its 2021 season against No. 14 Miami in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta later this afternoon. As we wait for the Crimson Tide and Hurricanes to face off, here is the most pertinent information to know, as well as BOL staff predictions, for the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy