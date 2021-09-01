Rubio in Iowa Explains Upcoming Elections Are a Clash of Worldviews
AMES, Iowa – U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., headlined the Story County Republican fundraising breakfast in Ames attended by 83 people. He also spoke at a Republican Party of Iowa event on Monday night, toured a small business with U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, in Ankeny, and then appeared at a fundraiser with Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, on Tuesday evening. Rubio’s trip to Iowa marks the first time the senior U.S. Senator from Florida has been back to the state since running for president in 2016.iowatorch.com
