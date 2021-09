Your phone is the host to bacteria from everywhere. Think about how often you place your phone on counters and tables. Or touch your phone after touching food, door handles, ATM buttons, money or a shopping cart. Germs are everywhere, but with the ever-changing guidance on whether the coronavirus is likely to spread via objects and items in shared common spaces as well as by airborne transmission, it's time to once again talk about the right and wrong ways to clean your phone screen.