Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Geoff Johns Unveils Unnamed Geiger Timeline & Junkyard Joe For 2022

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first volume of Geoff Johns, Gary Frank and Brad Anderson's Geiger came to an end today with Gieger #6 from Image Comics. But as the news of November's 80-Page Geiger Special showed, there is plenty more in the future world to be explored – both in the future and in the past. And today, Geoff Johns unveiled a timeline for The Untamed, the world of Geiger. Well, if Dan DiDio doesn't get to do his DC Timeline anymore, Geoff Johns can just rub it in with his own.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karloff
Person
Geoff Johns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gieger 6#Redcoat#Geiger 80 Page Giant#Sterling Gates#Geoff Johns Bryan Hitch#Redcoat#The Warlords Of Las Vegas#Barney#Srp#Image Comics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
Related
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Bryan Hitch and Geoff Johns' Redcoat, From Image Comics

He's drawing Venom. He has a Superman comic coming next year. But that's not enough for Bryan Hitch, he has a new series with Geoff Johns called Redcoat, with a debut in this November's Geiger 80-Page Giant #1, with Hitch tweeting "REDCOAT by Geoff Johns and me. Official." First, in...
ComicsComicBook

Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 9/1/2021

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, Aftershock, and more.
Entertainmentcosmicbook.news

Superman Will Be Gay In DC Comics

Following the recent news of Robin, now it's said that DC Comics will be turning Superman gay. The news comes from former DC Comics artist Ethan Van Sciver who has been right about the direction of DC Comics in the past. Now sources fill in Van Sciver that the Jonathan...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

DC Comics Have Their Version Of Marvel's Multiversal Masters of Evil

For Free Comic Book Day this year, Marvel Comics previewed Avengers #50 with a Multiversal Masters Of Evil, drawing together figures of different realities and times together as a new Avengers threat. At the end of the previous issue of Injustice Frontier #4, we got a look at another team…
Comicsaiptcomics.com

DC Preview: Action Comics #1034

The Warzoons make their way to the doorstep of the Fortress of Solitude and only Lois Lane and the alien girl Thao-La are there to defend it. That’s because Superman is halfway around the world trying to stop the U.S. from declaring war on Atlantis. The Man of Steel must make a tough choice, and odds are, no one walks away happy. Elsewhere in Metropolis, Midnighter moves closer to the center of Trojan’s empire in the penultimate chapter of his back-up adventure. The story finishes later this month with the Midnighter 2021 Annual.
TV SeriesDecider

‘DC’s Stargirl’: Ysa Penarejo Was “Shocked and Speechless” to Nab Her Green Lantern Role

On last week’s (August 10) Season 2 premiere of The CW’s DC’s Stargirl, we met one of the few top-tier DC Comics characters that hasn’t recently shown up in live action in any major way: Green Lantern. Or at least, we met Green Lantern’s daughter, played by actress Ysa Penarejo. And it turns out when she auditioned for the role, Penarejo had no idea what it was really for.
Disneybleedingcool.com

The DC Comics Staff Phone Listing Sheet Of 2002

As posted by former DC Comics Executive Editor, and now Special Projects Editor at IDW, Scott Dunbier to Facebook. The DC Comics Staff Phone Listing Of 2002. And no, none of the phone numbers work anymore. Indeed, hardly anyone on this list still works for DC Comics, just eight do. We'll reveal who below, but can you work out who they are before we do?
Comicsbleedingcool.com

First Look at Superman vs. Lobo, a Black Label Comic Not About Batman

SUPERMAN VS LOBO #1 (OF 3) CVR A MIRKA ANDOLFO (MR) (W) Tim Seeley, Sarah Beattie (A/CA) Mirka Andolfo. What happens when an indomitable force meets an irritating object? That's what readers find out when Superman runs into Lobo. Think of it like a boy scout joining a biker gang. What will be worse, the damage Lobo causes on his own, or the chaos of trying to stop him? I smell a team-up, fanboys! Numen is the most popular being in the universe, a god clogging all social channels. And he does not like competition. This means Superman and Lobo must go. Further complicating things is Dr. Flik, a scientist determined to study the last sons of Krypton and Czarnia respectively. What can she glean from the hero who lost everything as a baby and the bad, bad boy who made it all go away just for the heck of it? From writers Tim Seeley and Sarah Beattie the team behind the indie hit Money Shot and Punchline artist Mirka Andolfo comes a hilarious new superhero epic!
Comicsaiptcomics.com

DC Preview: Batman: Reptilian #3

It got the Riddler. It got the Penguin. It got Deadshot, Hugo Strange, Two-Face, Tweedledee, and Tweedledum. It has left carnage in its wake as it moves through Gotham’s villainous underworld, and Batman finds himself vexed by one very important question: Just what on Earth is it? Now the Dark Knight’s search for clues has him tracking The Joker. But wouldn’t it be funny if the mysterious creature stalking Gotham got to the Clown Prince of Crime first?
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Killer Croc… Pregnant?! Batman Reptilian #3 [Preview]

BATMAN REPTILIAN #3 (OF 6) 0621DC074 – BATMAN REPTILIAN #3 (OF 6) CVR B CULLY HAMNER VAR (MR) – $4.99. It got the Riddler. It got the Penguin. It got Deadshot, Hugo Strange, Two-Face, Tweedledee, and Tweedledum. It has left carnage in its wake as it moves through Gotham's villainous underworld, and Batman finds himself vexed by one very important question: Just what on Earth is it? Now the Dark Knight's search for clues has him tracking The Joker. But wouldn't it be funny if the mysterious creature stalking Gotham got to the Clown Prince of Crime first?
TV Seriesthedigitalfix.com

Harley Quinn uses Marvel What If…? to ask if Batman does “that”

The Harley Quinn animated TV series has made a jab at some recent DC controversy using the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Utilising the What If…? hashtag, Harley’s official Twitter account asked about some of Batman’s personal behaviours. If you hadn’t heard, a report had suggested that the Dark Knight isn’t the...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

James Gunn and the Future of DC After ‘The Suicide Squad’

[This story contains spoilers for The Suicide Squad.] James Gunn has made his mark and given his heart to the DCEU with The Suicide Squad. The filmmaker brought his trademark emotional sensibilities, love for the more outlandish comic book ideas, and a new energy to a cinematic universe still navigating its path forward. Even as the DCEU lines up its future projects and attempts greater connectivity while also exploring the multiverse, one thing seems certain: Gunn will be playing in the world of DC properties for some time to come. The Suicide Squad spin-off series, Peacemaker, starring John Cena, is set to...
ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Action Comics artist Daniel Sampere preps for something "huge"

10-year DC comics veteran artist Daniel Sampere has made it official and signed a new 'exclusive' contract with the publisher for an undisclosed length of time. "I'm so excited to announce that I've signed an exclusive contract with DC Comics," Sampere tweets. "I'll be drawing some of my favorite superheroes in some upcoming titles - can't wait until I can say more."
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman: Fear State: Alpha #1

The event over a year in the making begins Fear State settles upon Gotham City, and no one is safe! Overwhelmed by the dual threat of the Scarecrow and Peacekeeper-01, Batman and his allies have been one step behind since the events of Infinite Frontier #0 and with the arrival of a mysterious anti-Oracle and the return of Poison Ivy, Batman might have more than he can handle!
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Avengers Free Comic Book Day Sets Up Avengers #50 Loki Variants Event

Free Comic Book Day Avengers/Hulk is out today for Free Comic Book Day, August 14th, so we can afford to be a little more spoilery. It consolidates Jason Aaron's Avengers series heading to Avengers #50. And, just like the movies and the TV shows right now, it's all about the Multiverse, as portrayed by Iban Coello.

Comments / 0

Community Policy