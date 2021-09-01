Geoff Johns Unveils Unnamed Geiger Timeline & Junkyard Joe For 2022
The first volume of Geoff Johns, Gary Frank and Brad Anderson's Geiger came to an end today with Gieger #6 from Image Comics. But as the news of November's 80-Page Geiger Special showed, there is plenty more in the future world to be explored – both in the future and in the past. And today, Geoff Johns unveiled a timeline for The Untamed, the world of Geiger. Well, if Dan DiDio doesn't get to do his DC Timeline anymore, Geoff Johns can just rub it in with his own.bleedingcool.com
