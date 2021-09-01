Doom Patrol Season 3 Trailer: Madame Rouge, Sisterhood of Dada & More!
With Robotman aka Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby), Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Cyborg aka Victor Stone (Joivan Wade) ready to fake it til they make it one more time starting Thursday, September 23, HBO Max is offering viewers a look at the official trailer for the third season of Doom Patrol. With matters of Life, Death, and Piffle Paffle to deal with following the fallout from last season, our dysfunctional family of heroes finds itself being asked a favor by Michelle Gomez's (Doctor Who, The Flight Attendant) Madame Rouge. If they had a spare moment and it wouldn't be any trouble, would they mind destroying the Sisterhood of Dada? Should they? Will it be as easy as it sounds? And why trust someone with a bit of a shoddy memory?bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0