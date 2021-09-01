Cancel
Xiaomi CC11 and Note 11 details revealed in TENAA listing

By Alex Alderson
notebookcheck.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore details about the upcoming Xiaomi CC11 and Note 11 series have emerged, courtesy of a TENAA listing. The handset will be available in nine colours, with a 6.55-inch OLED display and up to 12 GB of RAM. Xiaomi released the Mi CC9 Pro and the Mi Note 10 series...

Cell PhonesCNET

iPhone Flip rumors: Apple's foldable iPhone showed off in new concept art

Apple's next smartphone, said to be called the iPhone 13, is expected to debut during the tech giant's next event in September. The iPhone 13 could be a noteworthy upgrade from Apple's earlier iPhones with a new design and updated camera for a similar price point to the iPhone 12 (here's how the rumored iPhone 13 compares to the iPhone 12). Although we could see the iPhone 13 in the next few months, Apple could also have interesting plans for a foldable iPhone rumored to be called the iPhone Flip. The latest buzz from YouTuber ConceptsiPhone shows concept art of the possible foldable Apple phone coming in four different color options: blue, red, gold and green. But, according to recent gossip from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, we may not see the iPhone Flip for another two to three years.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Samsung Announced A New Phone That Costs Just $155

Samsung has announced a new smartphone that is priced at just $155. The device in question is the Galaxy A03s. This smartphone has been announced in one market only, for now, but it may reach more markets soon. The device dropped in India. As you can see, in the provided...
Cell PhonesElectronicsWeekly.com

Charge a phone in five minutes

In Q4, Transphorm and Salom, with help from Qualcomm, are to to bring to market a Quick Charge 5 compliant 100 watt GaN power adapter that will charge smartphones from 0 to 50% in five minutes. It will be a universal adapter offering the traditional power delivery mode and the...
Cell Phonesaudacy.com

Samsung slashes prices in bid to boost foldable phone sales

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Samsung is hoping cheaper but more durable versions of its foldable phones will broaden the appeal of a high-concept design that's so far fizzled with consumers. The electronics giant on Wednesday launched its effort to turn things around with two new products designed to function...
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Here's what Samsung may have in store for its first rollable phone

A very detailed patent document describes what Samsung might have in mind for its first rollable phone. The 32-page application marks out the possible design of the rumored device. We’ve been hearing about Samsung’s rollable phone for a while now. However, we didn’t really have much to go on beyond...
NFLCNET

Galaxy S22 rumors: Samsung's got some big camera upgrades planned

Samsung's 2021 Unpacked event is just a few days away, and although we could see upgrades to the company's foldable phones, the rumored Galaxy S22 may not make its debut until early next year. But that hasn't stopped waves of rumors about Samsung's next flagship lineup. The latest buzz comes from leakers Ice Universe and Yogesh on Twitter. Ice Universe speculated last week that Samsung could introduce a 50-megapixel RGBW and 200-megapixel camera sensor this year; Yogesh added that the RGBW sensor could be featured on the Galaxy S22 series.
Cell Phonesitechpost.com

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: First Foldable Phone with Under Display Camera Revealed!

Samsung unveiled its new lineup of smartphones and smartwatches in its virtual event today. With a goal of providing customizable experiences, Samsung is ready to lead its users to a new era of openness. With some exciting new features and designs, the new foldable smartphones are an entirely new experience to use. Find out what the tech giant debuted today.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Samsung Galaxy S22 could steal this great Galaxy S21 Ultra feature

A new rumor for the Samsung Galaxy S22 claims that it's going to get a big improvement to its telephoto camera, borrowing one of the Galaxy S21 Ultra's most powerful features. Sources speaking to Dutch site GalaxyClub (via SlashGear) claim that for the Galaxy S22, Samsung's going to swap out the current telephoto camera on the Galaxy S21 for a new 10MP camera with 3x optical zoom. This would make for a substantial upgrade that will help the Galaxy S22 series' cheaper models stand out against the iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6.
Cell PhonesDIY Photography

Xiaomi MIX 4 features under-display camera, but no liquid lenses

Xiaomi has announced Mi MIX 4, its first smartphone with an under-display front camera. It’s not the first-ever, but it’s one of few phones that have it so far. It’s still a relatively new technology, so it’s definitely worth taking a look at. Xiaomi calls its under-display camera CUP (Camera...
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Xiaomi Mix 4 announced with under display camera, Snapdragon 888+

Xiaomi’s numbers have been rather impressive lately. The company has found the formula to give Apple and Samsung some competition. The Chinese company officially took Apple’s second place in global smartphone sales during the first half of 2021, and it seems that it may be close to taking Samsung’s crown. The company has launched the Xiaomi Mix 4, a new flagship device that features an under-display camera and more.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Xiaomi accidentally reveals everything about the Redmi 10

The key features of the Redmi 10 were revealed by a retailer last week. A few hours back, Xiaomi accidentally announced this upcoming smartphone via its official blog. The post has been now deleted but XDA Developers has managed to publish a story on the handset. Hence, we know everything about this phone, except for its price and availability.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

XIAOMI MIX 4 announced, ready with Camera Under Panel technology

Xiaomi has officially released the MIX 4. It is the latest model from the MIX series. It boasts a full screen display with the newest Camera Under Panel technology from the Chinese OEM. The phone boasts a lightweight fine ceramic unibody for a more robust construction and an elegant look and feel. The device runs on Snapdragon 888+ mobile processor and the battery supports 120W wired fast charging, as well as, 50W wireless fast charging. The phone has launched earlier in India but we can expect this to be available in other key markets soon.
NFLgizmochina.com

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 teardown reveals internals and in-display camera

While Xiaomi has just launched the Mi MIX 4, a new video has already surfaced online that shows the smartphone being disassembled, with the teardown revealing the internal components of the new handset. The teardown was done by popular tech blogger Robin, who shared the video of the disassembly on...
BusinessPhone Arena

Xiaomi rewards its first ever customers with a refund

Back in 2011 Xiaomi launched the Mi 1 in China, and thus entered the increasingly competitive smartphone market, eventually overtaking goliaths such as Apple and Samsung, at least according to some research agencies. Now, as reported by Android Authority, the successful Chinese phone maker is offering a reward to some...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Moto G Pure with model number XT2163-4 appears in multiple leaks

Last month, Motorola announced the Edge series of smartphones comprising of three phones in the global market. These include the Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, and Motorola Edge 20 Lite. Now, the company seems to be launching yet another smartphone dubbed Moto G Pure as it surfaces in multiple certifications.
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

White OnePlus 9 Pro teased on video

Some photos and a video of a white version of the OnePlus 9 Pro smartphone, the handset is apparently a prototype color and will not be released. Maybe OnePlus are thinking of launching a white color option for the its next flagship device and are testing out the color on the OnePlus 9 Pro. The device can be seen in the video below.

