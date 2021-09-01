Cancel
Berks County, PA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Berks, Lehigh by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 13:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Berks; Lehigh The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania Southwestern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 129 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Several inches of rain are expected through the afternoon. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Reading, Wyomissing, Birdsboro, Kutztown, Hamburg, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, Womelsdorf, Wernersville, Topton, and Robesonia. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 298. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 45. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

