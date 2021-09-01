BAM releases Best Master Of Architecture Programs of 2021
The Best Architecture Masters (BAM) has released its 2021 edition of its ranking for the best Architecture Master Programs from all over the world in the year of 2021. Released as an annual list, BAM, an independent research platform of postgraduate programs of architecture, has published the best 22 Universities from around the world based on the QS Ranking by Subjects – Architecture / Built Environment for the 2021 edition.worldarchitecture.org
