COVID-19 is here to stay — now what?

Public health officials have said for months that, at some point, it's likely fully vaccinated folks will need a COVID-19 booster shot. And now, it appears that time is finally here. With boosters of the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines expected to roll out starting next month, there's a question many may be pondering: Can you mix COVID-19 vaccines? Meaning, if you had Pfizer the first time around, is it okay to get a Moderna booster, and vice versa? And, for the 14 million Americans who have been inoculated with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, can they get mRNA vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) for a booster? (See: How Effective Is the COVID-19 Vaccine?)
