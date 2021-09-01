COVID-19 is here to stay — now what?

Sure, most people have trouble remembering things as they get older. However, many cognitive changes are a normal part of aging—including dementia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines dementia as a general term to describe "impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities." And, an estimated 5 million adults live with it. While there is no cure for dementia, identifying it early rather than later can be helpful in terms of management. Here are 7 signs someone is getting dementia, per the Alzheimer's Association—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.