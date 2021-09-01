Cancel
CDC Director issues travel advisory for Labor Day

By Shepard Price
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky advised the unvaccinated against travelling over Labor Day weekend as the U.S. fight a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations caused by the delta variant. Walensky also advised that the vaccinated take COVID-19 risk with current transmission rates into...

