Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

The Washington Outdoors Report: It’s humpy time!

By John Kruse
Goldendale Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith some three million pink salmon flooding Puget Sound and entering tributary rivers right now, it is prime time to go fishing! Pink salmon return to Puget Sound every odd year, and this is the best return we’ve seen in nearly 10 years. The pinks are also known as humpies for the hump that forms on their back after they enter freshwater on their journey upstream to spawn. They generally run from three to six pounds in size, though they can get bigger than that. As a matter of fact, the state record pink salmon in Washington weighs a whopping 15.4 pounds and was caught by Adam Stewart in the Stillaguamish River in October of 2007.

www.goldendalesentinel.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Mukilteo, WA
State
Washington State
City
Mount Vernon, WA
City
Puyallup, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coho Salmon#Chinook Salmon#Pink Salmon#Humpy#Fish#Humpies#Livin Life Adventures#Dardevle Devle Dog#Nooksack#Stillaguamish#Bbq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban unveil interim government after claiming Panjshir

Twenty years after being ousted by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday unveiled an interim government dominated by the militant group's old guard. As the group consolidated its hold on the country after the U.S. withdrawal, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced at a news conference that Hassan Akhund had been appointed acting prime minister. Akhund headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its previous rule, The Associated Press reported.
Texas StateCNN

Why Texas's strict abortion law is terrible for the economy

New York (CNN Business) — As abortion rights advocates scramble to fight a Texas law that effectively bans abortion in the state, economists are drawing attention to the financial hardships — and subsequent economic downsides — that can occur when women's reproductive rights are restricted. The effects having children can...

Comments / 0

Community Policy