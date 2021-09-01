The Washington Outdoors Report: It’s humpy time!

With some three million pink salmon flooding Puget Sound and entering tributary rivers right now, it is prime time to go fishing! Pink salmon return to Puget Sound every odd year, and this is the best return we’ve seen in nearly 10 years. The pinks are also known as humpies for the hump that forms on their back after they enter freshwater on their journey upstream to spawn. They generally run from three to six pounds in size, though they can get bigger than that. As a matter of fact, the state record pink salmon in Washington weighs a whopping 15.4 pounds and was caught by Adam Stewart in the Stillaguamish River in October of 2007.