Television’s ‘Seinfeld’ comes to Netflix in October

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Television comedy “Seinfeld” will stream globally on Netflix starting in October under a deal reached two years ago, Netflix Inc said on Wednesday. All 180 episodes of “Seinfeld,” one of the most popular TV comedies of the 1990s, will be available on Netflix starting Oct. 1,...

