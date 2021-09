Samsung hosted its August Unpacked event last week, where the tech giant unveiled its new foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. But, what about Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE? The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE made its debut last year and offered a balanced combination of handy features for a reasonable $699 starting price. We don't have any official word on the new model of the affordable high-end phone, but the Galaxy S21 FE popped up in new 3D renders shared to Twitter by tipster Evan Blass.