Kuwait oil minister says OPEC+ keen on providing markets with enough supplies - KUNA

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
CAIRO (Reuters) - Kuwait’s oil minister said on Wednesday that OPEC and its allies are keen on providing markets with enough supplies, state news agency KUNA reported.

Oil Minister Mohammad Abdulatif al-Fares added that the group, known as OPEC+, managed to support the oil industry amid the COVID-19 crisis, bringing balance and stability to the global economy.

Earlier, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia agreed to stick to their existing policy of gradual oil output increases, despite revising their 2022 demand outlook upwards and ongoing U.S. pressure to raise production more quickly.

