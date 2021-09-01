Third Horry County School switches to virtual learning due to COVID-19
A third Horry County school will instruct its students online temporarily as COVID-19 cases rise in the school district and the community as a whole. With 16 active student cases and 260 students in quarantine, Loris Middle School will close its building to students for two weeks due to COVID-19, Horry County Schools (HCS) announced Wednesday. Just over two weeks into the school year, the school joins Aynor Middle School and Conway High School, which announced a hiatus on in-person learning in the last few days.www.myrtlebeachonline.com
