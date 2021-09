With news that backup quarterback A.J. McCarron would miss the rest of the 2021 NFL season due to a torn ACL he suffered on Saturday against the Miami Dolphins, the Atlanta Falcons were faced with no choice but to add another quarterback to the roster. Ahead of Sunday’s preseason finale with the Cleveland Browns it was reported that the team would be working out quarterbacks on Monday with the goal of signing one to compete with undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks.