Google developing custom silicon for its Pixelbooks as it heads down a similar path to Apple

By Sanjiv Sathiah
notebookcheck.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle is said to be expanding its custom silicon efforts to its Pixelbooks, according to Nikkei Asia. The report comes on the back of revelations arising from Google’s recent discussions with supply chain partners with the Mountain View-based tech giant keen to build on the surge in demand for Chromebooks. Google has already revealed that its next-generation Pixel 6 smartphones will be powered by its own Arm-based Tensor SoC made in partnership with Samsung. It would make sense for Google to extend its efforts into its own Pixelbooks if for no other reason than economies of scale.

