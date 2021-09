Ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, Kimi Räikkönen has announced that he will be leaving Formula 1 at the end of this season, marking the end of an era. The oldest and most experienced driver on the grid, at 41 years of age Räikkönen has lived through three of the major engine eras (V10, V8, V6 hybrid), and has been racing in F1 for 20 years, which is nearly as long as the youngest driver on the grid, 21-year-old Yuki Tsunoda, has been alive. He’s had quite the career over those 20 years, too, racing for Sauber, McLaren, Lotus, and Ferrari in addition to his current Alfa Romeo employment, and even trying his hand in other motorsports like rally and NASCAR.