Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Lebanon in free fall, must not become ‘horror story’, U.S. senator warns

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon is in free fall and must not become a “horror story”, a U.S. senator said during a visit to Beirut on Wednesday, voicing hope that a government would be formed this week to start addressing its destabilising financial meltdown. The comment reflected growing concern https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/eu-worried-lebanons-fast-deterioration-says-time-has-run-out-2021-08-26 about...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hezbollah#Reuters#Shi Ite#Iranians#The World Bank#Lebanese#Maronite Christian#Egyptian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Egypt
Related
Congress & Courtssanantoniopost.com

U.S. Senator told Lebanon could form government within days

Lebanon is in "free fall" and must not be allowed to become a "horror story", a U.S. Senator said in Beirut. He also said he hoped a government would be formed this week and begin rebuilding the country's destroyed economy. Amidst the destruction of the country's economy, more than half...
Congress & Courtstucsonpost.com

U.S. Senators Warn Lebanon To Avoid Iranian Fuel, Despite Crisis

Four visiting U.S. senators told Lebanese officials on September 1 that the United States was eager to help that country tackle its fuel shortages but warned against Beirut seeking to import Iranian oil to alleviate the problem. The Democratic senators said turning to Iranian supplies could have 'severely damaging consequences.'
Congress & CourtsDerrick

US senators warn against Iranian fuel shipments to Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — A delegation of four U.S. senators said Wednesday that America is looking to help Lebanon overcome fuel shortages that have paralyzed the country. But they warned the import of Iranian oil into the crisis-hit country could have “severely damaging consequences.”. The Democratic senators pushed for the immediate...
Industrywtaq.com

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says Iranian fuel vessels heading to Lebanon

BEIRUT (Reuters) -The leader of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, Hassan Nasrallah, said on Sunday that vessels carrying Iranian fuel will be heading to Lebanon soon followed by others to ease fuel shortages there. Nasrallah insisted that the group was not trying to step in and replace the state by purchasing...
Militarysandiegouniontribune.com

Israel says it downed a Hezbollah drone that crossed border

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel downed an unarmed Hezbollah drone that crossed the border from Lebanon, the army said Thursday. In a statement, the army said it downed the drone after it crossed the border into Israeli airspace. The incident on Wednesday was the latest uptick in activity along Israel’s northern border.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Following Release of Hezbollah Rocket Unit, Israel Demands UNSC Denounce Lebanese Government

Following the rocket attack from Lebanon into Israel last week, and the subsequent quick release of the four Hezbollah terrorists who were responsible for shooting rockets, by the Deputy Attorney General of the Lebanese Government, Israel’s Ambassador to the US and the United Nations Gilad Erdan blasted the decision in a letter to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the Security Council.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

New Report Exposes ‘Land of Tunnels’ in Lebanon, Pioneered by Hezbollah

A new report released on Thursday by the Israeli Alma Center, which researches security challenges to Israel from Lebanon and Syria, exposed what it described as a large-scale inter-regional Hezbollah tunnel system in different parts of Lebanon. The tunnel system is designed to move personnel and weapons around and out of the sight of the Israel Defense Forces.
WorldBirmingham Star

Top US Diplomat, Defense Secretary Discuss Afghanistan in Qatar Visit

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held talks Tuesday in Doha, Qatar, with their Qatari counterparts as part of a visit to discuss the effort to evacuate Americans and Afghans from Afghanistan and other regional issues. "Honored to meet with Qatari Amir Al...
Middle Eastwtvbam.com

As its rivers shrink, Iraq thirsts for regional cooperation

HALABJA, Iraq (Reuters) – “Where we are standing right now, there should be a river,” says Nabil Musa, gesturing at a dried-up riverbed in northern Iraq. For the environmental activist, the reason the once swirling Sirwan river has dwindled to a trickle lies across the border in Iran, which he says is “controlling all” of the river’s water.
Worldwhbl.com

Blinken arrives in Qatar as four Americans leave Afghanistan

DOHA (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived on Monday in Qatar where he will seek support to evacuate Americans and at-risk Afghans left behind in Afghanistan. A senior State Department official told reporters on Blinken’s flight that Washington has facilitated the safe departure of four more Americans...
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

Report: Hezbollah Lied, 4 Killed in Significant Israeli Strike in Syria

Israeli Air Force (IAF) strikes in Syria against Hezbollah targets Thursday night killed four terror operatives, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported, contradicting claims by Hezbollah that there were no casualties in the attack. Syria’s state media reported that the IAF launched an airstrike from the southeast side...
Businesssoutharkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Could Possibly Be Approved, Biden Open for Another Round

The government’s fourth stimulus check may come in one of two forms; monthly checks in modest amounts or one-time payments of up to $2,000 each. In a recently published article in Tomsguide, legislators in Congress have proposed both possibilities for fourth stimulus checks as follow-ups to the third round of pandemic relief payments made available by the American Rescue Plan Act of March 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy