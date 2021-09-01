SEINFELD Is Coming to Netflix in October!

The Ghost and Molly McGee, which premieres October 1, is already set to receive a second season. “The series follows tween optimist Molly, who lives to make the world a better place, and grumpy ghost Scratch, whose job is to spread misery.” The cast includes Ashly Burch (Molly McGee) and Dana Snyder (Scratch), Jordan Klepper ("Klepper") as the voice of Pete, Molly's anxiously idealistic father; Sumalee Montano ("The Lost Symbol") as the voice of Sharon and Grandma Nin, Molly's creatively pragmatic mother and adoring grandmother, respectively; and Michaela Dietz ("Steven Universe") as the voice of Darryl, Molly's mischievously entrepreneurial brother. Guest stars for season 1 include Kelsey Grammer, Natasha Rothwell, Greta Gerwig, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jane Lynch, Jenifer Lewis, Danny Trejo, Aparna Nancherla, Pamela Adlon, Patton Oswalt, D'Arcy Carden, Thomas Lennon, Jessica Keenan Wynn, and Sean Giambrone.
Comments / 0