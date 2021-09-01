Cancel
Endosound wins breakthrough device designation for add-on ultrasound system for endoscopes

By Chris Newmarker
massdevice.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFDA has granted breakthrough device designation to Endosound’s system to turn any flexible upper gastrointestinal video endoscope into an endoscopic ultrasound system. The EndoSound Vision System is an add-on device that includes a compact ultrasound beamformer, reusable transducer and disposable mounting kit. Portland, Oregon–based EndoSound touts the system’s distal attachment...

