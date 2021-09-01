Cancel
Business

Apple Asks All U.S. Employees to Share Vaccination Status, Still No Mandate

By Juli Clover
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple this week began asking all of its employees in the United States to provide details on their vaccination status, reports Bloomberg. Employees have been asked to voluntarily share whether they have been vaccinated by mid-September, and this applies to both employees working in an office and those working remotely. In a memo, Apple said that its focus is keeping "team members, their friends and families, and our entire community healthy," but also mentioned creating a safe work environment.

