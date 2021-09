CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. If there's anything that Outlander fans love, it's a good romance with some of the sexiest moments, and this hit has that in spades. Claire and Jamie are the definite focus of most of the stories on the series, but there are two other couples who have also dealt with their fair share of complications. Because Brianna and Roger are well on their way to seriously competing with the elder romantic pair for the title of Most Happiness Challenged Couple, it can be easy to forget that Marsali and Fergus have been holding down the metaphorical fort at Fraser's Ridge as a solidly at-peace twosome. But, it sounds like they're about to get "really dark" in Season 6.