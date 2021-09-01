Cancel
Texas State

Biden says Texas law prohibiting most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy 'blatantly violates' constitutional right

By Donna Cassata
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden called a Texas law prohibiting most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy a blatant violation of a woman's constitutional right to abortion established under the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling. In a statement Wednesday, the president said his administration is committed to...

www.sfgate.com

Texas StateSFGate

Justice Department to protect women seeking an abortion in Texas

WASHINGTON - The Justice Department is exploring "all options" to challenge Texas's restrictive abortion law, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Monday, as he vowed to provide support to abortion clinics that are "under attack" in the state and to protect those seeking and providing reproductive health services. The move by...
Texas StateFox News

Texas Abortion Law In The National Spotlight

Texas has passed what is being considered one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation, banning abortions after six weeks into pregnancy which health care providers have estimated could affect around 85 percent of the abortions carried out in the state of Texas. Before midnight on Wednesday, September 1st, the Supreme Court voted 5-4 to refuse to block this law. Associate Editor at The Wall Street Journal John Bussey joins to break down exactly what this bill does, why the Supreme Court refused to block the law but did not rule on its constitutionality, and how this law deputizes private citizens to enforce the law via lawsuits against anyone who aids and abets an abortion. Bussey also explains how Roe v. Wade could be struck down by the conservative-leaning Supreme Court and what to expect nationally on abortion law in the near and distant future.
Texas Statenwaonline.com

U.S.: Will challenge Texas abortion law

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Justice Department is exploring "all options" to challenge Texas' restrictive abortion law, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Monday, vowing to provide support to abortion clinics that are "under attack" in the state and to protect those seeking and providing reproductive health services. The move by the...
Texas StateVanity Fair

Biden Administration Strikes Back Against Texas Abortion Ban

Joe Biden pledged a “whole-of-government” response last week after the Supreme Court allowed new draconian abortion restrictions in Texas to stand. This week, the administration took its first step: Attorney General Merrick Garland vowed the Department of Justice would “protect” those seeking abortions and clinics that provide the procedure, saying in a statement that his office would ensure constitutional rights through the 1994 Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act — the federal law that makes it illegal “for a person to use force, threat of force, or physical obstruction to intentionally injure or intimidate” those seeking reproductive healthcare.
Texas StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Slams Texas’ New Pro-Life Law, Says It ‘Blatantly Violates ‘ Roe v. Wade

President Joe Biden slammed Texas’ Heartbeat Act in a Wednesday statement, saying that the pro-life law “blatantly violates” Roe v. Wade. Uninhibited by any action from the Supreme Court, Texas’ highly disputed abortion ban went into effect early Wednesday morning. The law bans abortions after the unborn baby‘s heartbeat can be detected, usually around 6 weeks.
Texas Stategoldrushcam.com

President Joe Biden’s Statement on the Supreme Court Ruling on Texas Law SB 8 Says the Overnight Ruling Is An Unprecedented Assault On A Woman’s Constitutional Rights Under Roe V. Wade

September 2, 2021 - Statement by President Joe Biden on Supreme Court Ruling on Texas Law SB 8. The Supreme Court’s ruling overnight is an unprecedented assault on a woman’s constitutional rights under Roe v. Wade, which has been the law of the land for almost fifty years. By allowing a law to go into effect that empowers private citizens in Texas to sue health care providers, family members supporting a woman exercising her right to choose after six weeks, or even a friend who drives her to a hospital or clinic, it unleashes unconstitutional chaos and empowers self-anointed enforcers to have devastating impacts. Complete strangers will now be empowered to inject themselves in the most private and personal health decisions faced by women. This law is so extreme it does not even allow for exceptions in the case of rape or incest. And it not only empowers complete strangers to inject themselves into the most private of decisions made by a woman—it actually incentivizes them to do so with the prospect of $10,000 if they win their case. For the majority to do this without a hearing, without the benefit of an opinion from a court below, and without due consideration of the issues, insults the rule of law and the rights of all Americans to seek redress from our courts. Rather than use its supreme authority to ensure justice could be fairly sought, the highest Court of our land will allow millions of women in Texas in need of critical reproductive care to suffer while courts sift through procedural complexities. The dissents by Chief Justice Roberts, and Justices Breyer, Sotomayor, and Kagan all demonstrate the error of the Court’s action here powerfully.
Texas StateVoice of America

Biden Assails Texas Law Banning Most Abortions

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday assailed a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state, hours after the Supreme Court declined to act on an emergency request by abortion rights groups to block the measure from taking effect. In a statement, Biden, an abortion rights supporter,...
Congress & CourtsThe Guardian

US supreme court refuses to block extreme Texas abortion law

A deeply divided supreme court has allowed a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in force, effectively stripping most women of the right to an abortion in the nation’s second-largest state. The court voted 5-4 early on Thursday to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers and others...

