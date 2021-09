Isabel Rullán loves Puerto Rico so much, she wants as many Puerto Ricans as possible to return to (and stay on) the island. Through ConPRmetidos, a nonprofit she cofounded in 2012 to help improve life at home, Rullán has been advocating for innovative and sustainable ways that Puerto Rico can address the challenges it has faced in recent years. Whether it’s getting her hands dirty replanting coffee trees after Hurricane Maria or organizing foreign investments for local start-ups and other nonprofits or persuading Puerto Rican expats to bring their talents back to the island, 33-year-old Rullán is committed to empowering her compatriots to help build a better Puerto Rico.