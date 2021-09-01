Cancel
The Man You Should Really Thank For Mickey Mouse (And It Isn’t Walt)

By Quincy Stanford
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walt Disney Company is something of a titan today and the innovation and principles on which it stands were originally crafted by a group of legendary visionaries. From multiplane cameras to audio-animatronics, Walt Disney and his team were integral in shaping the world of entertainment as we know it today. And you’d be hard-pressed to name a more iconic Disney creation than Mickey Mouse. We have one man, in particular, to thank for Mickey — and it’s not Walt Disney.

