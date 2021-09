Arsenal defeated champions Chelsea in a five-goal thriller at the Emirates Stadium, as the two London rivals and title contenders put on a show on the opening weekend of the Women’s Super League season. Vivianne Miedema opened the scoring before Beth Mead added two second-half goals as the Gunners took a commanding lead, after Erin Cuthbert had equalised on the stroke of half time. Pernille Harder pulled one back for Emma Hayes’ side as Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby were brought on in search of a second equaliser, but Arsenal held on to secure an opening win under new manager...