Finding peace in troubled times

Just a few days ago I received a telephone call from a woman who, along with her husband, is a great and very close friend of ours. She wanted to talk with my wife and me, so we set up an appointment for her to stop by our home and sit with us for a while. During the visit, she expressed her concerns over a variety of topics, things like the economy, our nation in biblical prophecy, COVID-19, elections and politics, and end times stuff. Essentially, her questions all boiled down to one: How do I find peace in the midst of these turbulent times?