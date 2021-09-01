Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2022 Porsche Macan Does More with Less

By Elana Scherr
CAR AND DRIVER
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Oh, that's the Macan," the woman said. "I like those." Just as we were feeling smug about our ride, it became obvious she was talking about another Macan, parked a few spots over. Ah, well, it is the bestselling Porsche after all, and one can't be too annoyed to see someone else in the same dress at a party. Besides, it's a good dress, both fashionable and practical, as a sporty SUV should be. And the one she was admiring? So last season. The trend for the 2022 Porsche Macan involves new details in and out, and more power under the hood.

www.caranddriver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche Design#Fuel Economy#Macans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsCarscoops

The 640 HP Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Is More Fun Than Many Sports Cars

With SUVs and crossovers rising in popularity, it’s no surprise that we are starting to see almost every player in the automotive industry rolling their versions down the red carpet. What’s interesting, however, is the subtle competition between some of the more premium names to try and conquer the ‘performance SUV’ segment. So far we’ve seen some impressive efforts from companies like Lamborghini with the Urus and BMW with the X6, but a new (old) kid has arrived on the block, and it’s called the Cayenne Turbo GT, ready to reclaim the throne.
CarsPistonheads

2021 Porsche 718 Boxster 25 Years | PH Review

The anniversary special edition is nothing new, and neither is the treatment that it brings: some snazzy paint here, nicer upholstery there, maybe a new set of wheels and - if you're really lucky - a bit of extra power. Plus, of course, the badges - an anniversary car wouldn't be complete without some insignia to remind the driver how old they already were at launch.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Future Cars: 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Is the One We've Been Waiting For

WHAT IT IS: An even more capable, focused, and track-ready version of Porsche. WHY IT MATTERS: From the moment Porsche launched the original Cayman for the 2006 model year, the car was lauded as a great choice for enthusiast drivers. Simultaneously, more than a few people wondered what an uncorked Cayman could do if Porsche would only give it the power and performance hardware reserved for the 911. As years passed, Stuttgart began upping the Cayman's game, releasing models such as the Cayman R, the GTS, and finally the GT4. Now, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS takes another leap by receiving upgrades reserved previously for hardcore versions of the 911 GT3. The result should not only boost the driving fun of what is already a brain-meltingly great sports car but also lift the Cayman's overall image in the eyes of track-day addicts looking for a new hot toy to flog.
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Model 3P Puts Up A Good Fight Against Porsche Taycan Turbo S

The Tesla Model 3 Performance is quicker than many much more expensive cars. It can rocket from zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 3.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 162 mph (261 km/h). While it offers almost unbeatable bang for the buck (it starts from $56,990...
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

The 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo combines the high-voltage performance of the company's electrifying Taycan sedan with the stylish practicality of a station wagon, making it an easy pick for our 2021 Editors' Choice award. The long-roof version has electric powertrains that range from the entry-level 469-hp S and 562-hp 4S up to the 616-hp Turbo and 750-hp Turbo S variants. The latter have blisteringly quick acceleration, but even the less powerful models are peppy, and they all have the driving behavior of a sports car. Every Cross Turismo has ultra-fast-charging capabilities and we expect their estimated range to exceed 220 miles on a full charge. Its cabin mirrors the high-class and high-tech space inside its sedan counterpart, but the wagon provides additional passenger room and increased cargo space. Along with extra ground clearance and a unique Off-Road Design package, the 2021 Taycan Cross Turismo offers a distinct aesthetic and more diverse abilities than the sedan.
Carstopgear.com

What do you make of this restored Porsche 356?

Welcome to one US dealer’s entry into this year’s ‘Porsche Restoration Challenge’. Skip 12 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The Americans among you may have heard of the Porsche Restoration Challenge. The competition, run by Porsche USA, challenges...
CarsMotorAuthority

Preview: 2022 Porsche Taycan brings more tech, personalization

Porsche is continuing its practice of adding running updates to its Taycan, a bit like what Tesla does with its fleet. After a busy 2021 that saw a new entry-level grade introduced, as well as the Taycan Cross Turismo soft-roader, 2022 will see the Taycan receive only mild updates. The...
CarsAutoExpress

2022 Porsche Taycan updated with more range and added tech

Porsche is readying an update for the Taycan for the 2022 model year, bringing increased range, improved tech and more scope for further personalisation across the lineup, and it will be on sale from September. The refreshed Taycan will not be classed as a new model, and thus the WLTP...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Crashed Porsche Cayman Costs More To Repair Than Replace

The Nurburgring is something of a Mecca for motorsport enthusiasts. Regardless of how invested you are in cars, the racetrack remains the benchmark for testing all of the abilities that a driver must perfect if they want to be fast on tarmac. The track's various camber, elevation, and surface changes are also a big part of why many cars are developed there, testing every part of a car's handling. However, not everyone who wants to can afford to drive a supercar there, which is why some companies offer sports cars and supercars and a driving instructor to help you experience the Ring's greatest thrills. But what happens when things go wrong? Well, nothing about a bad day at the Ring is cheap, as the below video shows.
CarsCarscoops

Porsche Is Testing What Appears To Be A 911 Turbo Hybrid At The ‘Ring

Porsche has been spied testing a 911 Turbo prototype that could feature a hybrid powertrain. This blacked-out 911 Turbo was recently spied near the Nurburgring and for the most part, it looks identical to the current 992-generation car. However, our eagle-eyed spy photographers point out that there is a yellow sticker on the rear window. This sticker is important because it is used by car manufacturers to notify first responders that the cars have electrified powertrains.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2022 Porsche Taycan Arrives With New Colors And Better Tech

There's been lots of talk recently of Porsche working on a new variant of the Taycan, and the company recently teased something new that will be coming to the IAA auto show in Munich next month, but even with the current offering, the Taycan has been an incredible sales success, outselling the 911 and the 718 combined. Still, as good as the Porsche Taycan is, Porsche knows that to stay at the top, you need to keep improving. That's why the 2022 model year is getting a host of upgrades to make Taycan ownership even more enjoyable and attractive to own.
CarsCNET

2022 Porsche Macan first drive review: Turbo-four is hardly a bore

It feels a little weird to use descriptors like "slowest" and "least powerful" when describing a Porsche, but hey, facts are facts. The base, four-cylinder Macan is the slowest, least powerful new Porsche you can buy. But it's still one of the best-driving compact luxury SUVs around. For 2022, all...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Porsche Macan GTS First Drive: The Best Performer Yet

Porsche's Macan crossover SUV is a great performer, on the road and in the showroom. Porsche has sold roughly 600,000 examples of the model since its release in 2014, with 140,000 of those cars coming to the U.S. Drive a Macan, and you realize why the sales statistics are no surprise: The compact SUV is a more approachable and more practical Porsche for people who want a fun machine to drive without enduring a true sports car's compromises.
CarsCNET

The 2022 Porsche Macan GTS stands out in Python Green

An all-electric Macan is coming in 2023, but Porsche gave the gas-powered car one last facelift that will be continue to be sold for a few more years. In addition to new fascias and a redesigned center console, the 2022 Macan GTS gets a power boost to match the old Turbo model, which has been discontinued.
CarsGear Patrol

The BMW M5 Might Be About to Get Insane (But You May Not Like Why)

Come 2023, there should be a new generation of the BMW 5 Series hitting the streets — which of course means we'll be getting a new generation of the iconic M5. Autocar has some reporting about what that new car may look like. According to the report, the new M5 will still offer a truly bonkers amount of power....but how it makes that power may be an even bigger departure from tradition than the current generation, which moved from rear- to all-wheel-drive and ditched the manual transmission.
CarsPosted by
Robb Report

First Drive: The 2022 Porsche Macan Makes a Grand Finale Before Going Electric

Most consumers believe that the Porsche 911—the iconic two-door sports car—is the German marque’s best-selling vehicle. That assumption is incorrect, as the automaker’s volume model is its compact Macan crossover. According to Porsche, more than 137,000 examples of the Macan have been sold since its introduction in 2014, with the sporty and stylish five-passenger vehicle bringing tens of thousands of new customers to the brand. While the 911 may be one of the most revered and recognizable vehicles in the company’s lineup, the four-door Macan is Porsche’s genuine success story when it comes to sales, considering the relatively few years...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Porsche Teases More Information About New Concept

Last month, Porsche teased a new electric vehicle that would be debuted at the IAA motor show in Munich. The teaser revealed very little besides headlights that appeared to have been inspired by those of the Porsche Taycan, albeit with a far sleeker and even more modern twist. We speculated that it may point to a new Taycan variant that Porsche was said to be working on; now it seems that the teaser was pointing to a concept not meant for series production. The German automaker has today announced that its new concept will provide a "spectacular insight into the future of motorsport" and better yet, it's going to be revealed online a day before its in-the-metal debut at the aforementioned motor show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy