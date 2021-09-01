2022 Porsche Macan Does More with Less
"Oh, that's the Macan," the woman said. "I like those." Just as we were feeling smug about our ride, it became obvious she was talking about another Macan, parked a few spots over. Ah, well, it is the bestselling Porsche after all, and one can't be too annoyed to see someone else in the same dress at a party. Besides, it's a good dress, both fashionable and practical, as a sporty SUV should be. And the one she was admiring? So last season. The trend for the 2022 Porsche Macan involves new details in and out, and more power under the hood.www.caranddriver.com
