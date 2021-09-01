The Best Nintendo Switch Consoles of 2021
Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con. Nintendo’s flagship Switch model, largely unchanged since its launch in 2017, looks best with a splash of color. You can find it in this red-and-blue “neon” version, a more muted “Gray Joy-Con” variant, and in a number of limited-edition designs pegged to big game releases. Since summer 2019, the standard Nintendo Switch has gotten closer to nine hours of battery life—a big upgrade from the original six-and-a-half-hour battery.www.reviewed.com
Comments / 0