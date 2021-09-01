Cancel
Video Games

The Best Nintendo Switch Consoles of 2021

Cover picture for the articleNintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con. Nintendo’s flagship Switch model, largely unchanged since its launch in 2017, looks best with a splash of color. You can find it in this red-and-blue “neon” version, a more muted “Gray Joy-Con” variant, and in a number of limited-edition designs pegged to big game releases. Since summer 2019, the standard Nintendo Switch has gotten closer to nine hours of battery life—a big upgrade from the original six-and-a-half-hour battery.

NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Sony PS5 Restock Includes Special Surprise for PlayStation Fans

Today, Sony released a new PS5 restock, courtesy of PlayStation Direct, and as always, there was no rush to be the fastest clicker in the world, nor was there any spamming of the refresh button, or competing against bots and their legion of scalpers. Like every PlayStation Direct PS5 restock, today's new release was handled via a queue, which is to say, PlayStation fans and scalpers alike were put in a virtual line, at random, and the stock was released slowly. Like previous restocks from PlayStation Direct, this new one sold out in about 30 minutes, and nowhere near met demand, with a bulk of customers coming nowhere near their "over one hour" estimated wait time. That said, there was a special surprise PlayStation customers didn't know was coming.
Video Gamescinelinx.com

Enhanced Version of Quake Hits PCs and Consoles….Right Now!

Bethesda kicked off QuakeCon 2021 by launching a completely updated version of the event’s namesake, Quake, on PC and all consoles. The beloved fantasy/FPS game Quake has gotten a fancy update, allowing for 4K visuals and much more. This new version of the game will bring in online multiplayer with cross-play, include three expansion packs, and even an brand new expansion for gamers to enjoy.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

The 10 best PlayStation Summer Sale games to buy

The PlayStation Summer Sale is underway. That means you have until next Wednesday (August 18) to get some excellent PS4 and PS5 titles — including some of the best PS5 games — at a steep discount. Naturally, like any big gaming sale, there are some genuinely compelling deals — and a lot of shrug-worthy ones. The Tom's Guide staff is here to help you separate the must-plays from the maybe-sorta-plays.
Video GamesIGN

Secured a PlayStation 5 Recently? These PS5 Games are On Sale

PlayStation 5 consoles can still be a little tricky to get hold of, but as we progress further into 2021, it's slowly getting easier to secure a PS5. If you haven't secured the console yet, make sure to follow @IGNUKDeals for live stock updates. For those who have managed to...
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Frenetic firefighting multiplayer ‘Embr’ to launch on PC and Console

Curve Digital and Muse Games have announced that their frenetic firefighting multiplayer Embr will launch on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on Thursday September 23, 2021. It’s been little over a year since the game first entered Early Access on Steam and Google Stadia. Embr will also see a physical release on PlayStation and Switch the following day.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming Is Officially Coming To Consoles This Holiday

We'd known for a while now that Xbox Cloud Gaming was coming to console at some point, following its previously successful launch for mobile and PC, and now we have an official release window of holiday 2021. It will be made available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users, and it...
Video GamesPocket-lint.com

Quake remastered in up to 4K for PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch

(Pocket-lint) - To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Quake, Bethesda has released a remastered version of the game across all platforms: PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. Available now, the game features enhanced graphics, with up to 4K visuals (depending on the platform), better lighting, new models, updated maps, and...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

PS5 restock: Sony Direct and GameStop drop confirmed today

Today looks like it'll be a busy one for PS5 restock deals; alongside a potential GameStop drop this morning, Sony Direct is holding a stock event for those on its waiting list. Unlike other PS5 drops held in this fashion, which are open to the public, today's Sony deals are for account-holders only; you'll need to be logged in at 12pm ET/ 3pm PT in order to have a shot at picking the system up today.
Video Gamesbloody-disgusting.com

‘Quake’ Remaster Now Available For PC, Consoles; Limited Run Offering Loaded Physical Versions

As was expected, Bethesda kicked off QuakeCon with the announcement that Quake has gotten the remaster treatment. Available as a free upgrade for those who own it on PC or consoles, the remaster is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store for $9.99. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions are “coming soon” and will be available as a free upgrade to users who purchase the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One versions.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Forza Horizon 5 Is Getting A Limited Edition Xbox Controller

It was revealed as part of today's Xbox Gamescom 2021 Showcase that Forza Horizon 5 is being treated to an official limited edition Xbox Wireless Controller, and it's available to pre-order now with a release date of November 9. The controller includes all the same features as the standard Xbox...
MLBculturedvultures.com

10 Most Forgotten PS4 Games

Considering that it’s played host to about fifty FIFA and Call of Duty games, has seen a couple of revisions, and also came out the same year that Margaret Thatcher died, it shouldn’t be a surprise that some games on Sony’s PlayStation 4 have just been forgotten over the years.
FIFAmarketresearchtelecast.com

The best free and sale games for this weekend; PUBG, Battlefield 4, and more

Another weekend, it’s time to choose the titles in which to invest your free time, and we can not think of a better way to do it than to take advantage of the games that are available to play for free for a limited time. Between August 13 and 15 You can enjoy several at no cost on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. In addition, we also have the possibility to get hold of a multitude of games that are currently on sale. We tell you the best promotions so you don’t miss anything during the weekend.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Quake returns with its remastering: now available on PC, consoles and Xbox Game Pass

Quake, the mythical first person shooter of Bethesda, returns in remastered format to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch; And the best of all is that it is already available in the digital stores of each platform at a price of 9,99 euros. Thus confirm the rumors about the arrival of this update of a classic of the genre. In addition, it will soon also come to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, a version that will be free for those who have the title remastered on any of the platforms already announced.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Nintendo Switch receives a video application dedicated to Pokémon

Unlike competing consoles, Nintendo Switch doesn’t have a lot of streaming apps. As of today, you won’t find a dedicated Netflix app on your laptop, and you’d be wasting your time trying to find alternative streaming platforms like Apple TV and Disney Plus. However, there is good news for fans of Pokémon this week, since the company has added a free streaming application, Pokémon TV (Pokémon TV in Spain), to the console.

