Bethany School’s development through the Yakima County and Grandview School districts

During the early years of white settlement in Yakima County pupils receiving an education attended schools run from private homes or properties. It wasn’t until Mr. George W. Parrish was elected by the Yakima County Commissioners as the first School Superintendent that education became more formalized in the valley. Under Parrish the various settlements in the valley were divided into school districts, the first four were formed on June 28th, 1868. It wasn’t until October 16th, 1868, that School District No. 5 consisting of the Sunnyside, Grandview, Zillah, and Granger areas was formed.