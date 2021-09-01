Cancel
Washington State

Washington ferry staffing shortages could lead to longer wait times over Labor Day weekend

By Callie Craighead
seattlepi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestern Washington residents looking to hop on a ferry over the long Labor Day weekend should be expecting longer wait times and potential last-minute cancelations. Up against a staffing shortage, Washington State Ferries (WSF) is warning riders that they may experience long vehicle boarding lines and disrupted sailing schedules over the holiday weekend. In addition to challenges hiring crew, the agency is also facing staff quarantines due to confirmed COVID-19 cases, putting more strain on staffing levels.

