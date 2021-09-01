Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Biden blasts Texas' 6-week abortion ban as 'extreme' and violation of a constitutional right

By Kate Sullivan, CNN
WRAL
 5 days ago

CNN — President Joe Biden on Wednesday blasted the Texas state law that bans abortion after as early as six weeks into pregnancy as "extreme" and said it "blatantly violates" a woman's constitutional right to have an abortion, as affirmed by the landmark Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade. "Today,...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Abortion Clinic#Cnn#Deputizes#Republican#The Supreme Court#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
Texas Statewdrb.com

McConnell comments on Texas abortion law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Supreme Court's latest ruling not to halt a controversial Texas law banning abortions puts the topic front and center in upcoming elections. The Texas heartbeat law is now in effect, but the debate is not over, nor is the political fight. Democrats are warning voters the conservative-leaning Supreme Court will continue to allow protections to be rolled back.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden belies his abortion ban outrage by refusing to make birth control available over the counter

In response to a pro-life Texas law, President Joe Biden is engaged in performative vice signaling. At best. The courts will likely strike down the new law deputizing Texans effectively to enforce a ban on abortions after six weeks, but the Biden administration, eager to distract from a number of scandals, has pounced on the Lone Star State. Biden has promised a "whole-of-government" response to the law, with the president promising to weaponize the Justice Department against the state.
Texas StateThe New Yorker

The Manifold Threats of the Texas Abortion Law

In “The Origins of Totalitarianism,” Hannah Arendt observed the early tendency of a totalitarian regime to draft private citizens to conduct “voluntary espionage,” so that “a neighbor gradually becomes a more dangerous enemy than officially appointed police agents.” Echoes of this fear could be felt in the dissents from the Supreme Court’s decision on Wednesday not to block enforcement of a Texas law that prohibits abortion after roughly the sixth week of pregnancy. The statute, enacted in May, authorizes citizens to file a lawsuit against a party that performs or even unintentionally “aids or abets” such an abortion, and to exact damages of at least ten thousand dollars for each forbidden abortion from that defendant if they win the case. As Justice Sonia Sotomayor put it in her dissenting opinion, “The Texas Legislature has deputized the State’s citizens as bounty hunters, offering them cash prizes for civilly prosecuting their neighbors’ medical procedures.” Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan also dissented; each penned dissenting opinions emphasizing the novel structure of the legislation, which delegates enforcement to members of the general populace.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Democrats scramble to scrap filibuster, codify Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court’s decision to let stand a Texas ban on most abortions has sent Democrats scrambling to safeguard abortion rights and to prevent the law from becoming a blueprint for other states. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Sunday the Senate should abolish the 60-vote filibuster threshold to help clear the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy